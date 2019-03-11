China to accelerate green development of aquaculture industry

China will promote the green development of its aquaculture industry and produce more eco-friendly aquatic products, according to the agricultural ministry.
More than 98 percent of the aquatic products will meet market standards by 2022, while ecological demonstrative zones are expected to account for 65 percent of the total aquaculture areas, said the Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs.
To achieve such targets, 10 governmental departments including the agricultural ministry have unveiled a guideline on the green development of the industry, vowing to build more demonstrative zones and advance ecological prevention of aquatic animal diseases.
While strengthening the planning of waters and shoals for aquaculture, China will make efforts to optimize the industrial structure and encourage deep-sea aquaculture, according to the guideline.
The guideline also stressed the country will improve the management of aquaculture waste and maximize the industry's role in ecological restoration.