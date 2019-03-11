China has 330 mln online car-hailing service users

The number of internet car-hailing service users in China reached 330 million as of December 2018, up 15.1 percent year-on-year, according to a statistical report on internet development.



China saw steady growth in the size of internet car-hailing service industry, and more than 100 firms were granted permission to run as online car-hailing platforms in certain cities as of October 2018, said the report, which was released by China Internet Network Information Center.



The sector witnessed a continuous increase in the number of new energy vehicles that are partially or fully powered by electricity, with traditional energy vehicles to be phased out, the report noted.



Moreover, more efforts have been in place to improve regulation over internet car-hailing services and better protect passengers' legitimate rights and interests, with safety coming first, according to the report.

