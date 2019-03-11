Chinese political advisors pool wisdom for cultural, social development

Chinese political advisors gathered Sunday to offer suggestions on the nation's cultural and social development.



Fifteen members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) addressed the third plenary meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



Wang Yang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, was present at the meeting.



The CPPCC is an important organ for CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation. It is a major channel for socialist consultative democracy and a specialist consultative body.



The annual session, which opened on March 3, will run until March 13.

