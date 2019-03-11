Families plant trees at wetland park in Hangzhou to greet Arbor Day

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/11 10:22:46

People plant trees in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2019. A total of 30 families planted trees at the wetland park on Sunday to greet the upcoming Arbor Day. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A child waters a tree in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2019. A total of 30 families planted trees at the wetland park on Sunday to greet the upcoming Arbor Day. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A child waters a tree with help of her father in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2019. A total of 30 families planted trees at the wetland park on Sunday to greet the upcoming Arbor Day. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A child tries to plant a tree in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2019. A total of 30 families planted trees at the wetland park on Sunday to greet the upcoming Arbor Day. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A child ties a card on a tree to record its growth in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2019. A total of 30 families planted trees at the wetland park on Sunday to greet the upcoming Arbor Day. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

