"Adoption instead of buying" campaign held in Qingdao for stray animals

Citizens learn about animal adoption during an "adoption instead of buying" campaign in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 10, 2019. Held on Sunday by the Qingdao Animal Protection Association (QAPA), the event aims to seek prospective adopters for more than 20 stray or abandoned animals. Within one week, the QAPA will visit those who have registered themselves as adoption candidates, from whom the most suitable will be chosen as the animals' final adopters. (Photo:Xinhua)

A volunteer from Qingdao Agricultural University promotes an "adoption instead of buying" campaign in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 10, 2019.

A volunteer takes care of dogs waiting for adoption during an "adoption instead of buying" campaign in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 10, 2019.

A volunteer from Qingdao Agricultural University takes care of a dog waiting for adoption during an "adoption instead of buying" campaign in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 10, 2019.

Citizens look at dogs waiting for adoption during an "adoption instead of buying" campaign in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 10, 2019.