China suspends Boeing 737-8 aircraft in wake of Ethiopian Airlines crash

China's airline regulator has ordered all domestic airlines to suspend commercial flights of Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft before 18:00 on Monday, one day after Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crashed minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, Kenya, with the loss of all 149 passengers and eight crew.



This was the second crash in five months involving the new Boeing 737 Max-8 after the loss of a jet flown by Indonesian Lion Air, which killed 189. The crash also happened shortly after take-off from Jakarta.



Boeing 737 Max-8 is referred as a Boeing 737-8.



The announcement said the move is a precautionary measure due to the similarity of the circumstances surrounding both crashes - newly delivered Boeing 737-8 aircraft in the take-off phase, according to the official website of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).



The CAAC said the decision was made in line with the management principle of zero tolerance of safety hazards and strict control of safety risks.



The CAAC further added in its statement that it would notify airlines as to when they could resume flying the jets after contacting Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration to ensure flight safety.



Yu Ming, a passenger flying from Shenzhen to Nanjing on Monday, told the Global Times that carrier Shenzhen Airlines said it had switched the aircraft from a Boeing 737 Max-8 to an Airbus A320neo.



Currently, there are 96 Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft in China. China Southern Airlines has 24, Air China 15, and Hainan Airlines has 11.





