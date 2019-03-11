Highlights of SXSW Interactive Innovation Awards finalist showcase event

A staff worker with vegetables growing on a piece of fabric explains a speculation of growing plants on human body, during the SXSW (South by Southwest) Interactive Innovation Awards finalist showcase event in Austin of Texas, the United States, March 9, 2019. Over 60 finalists across 13 competition categories were on hand to demonstrate their innovative projects for SXSW attendees during the event to show exciting tech developments in the connected world. (Photo:Xinhua)

A social robot duck which uses interactive technology to help children cope with cancer, is seen during the SXSW (South by Southwest) Interactive Innovation Awards finalist showcase event in Austin of Texas, the United States, March 9, 2019. Over 60 finalists across 13 competition categories were on hand to demonstrate their innovative projects for SXSW attendees during the event to show exciting tech developments in the connected world. (Photo:Xinhua)

A staff worker shows a handheld ultrasound which can scan the entire body and use smartphone connection to guide patient care, during the SXSW (South by Southwest) Interactive Innovation Awards finalist showcase event in Austin of Texas, the United States, March 9, 2019. Over 60 finalists across 13 competition categories were on hand to demonstrate their innovative projects for SXSW attendees during the event to show exciting tech developments in the connected world. (Photo:Xinhua)

A staff worker shows a smart water monitor which can monitor a family's water use in real time, during the SXSW (South by Southwest) Interactive Innovation Awards finalist showcase event in Austin of Texas, the United States, March 9, 2019. Over 60 finalists across 13 competition categories were on hand to demonstrate their innovative projects for SXSW attendees during the event to show exciting tech developments in the connected world. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor (1st R) tries a VR drum simulator during the SXSW (South by Southwest) Interactive Innovation Awards finalist showcase event in Austin of Texas, the United States, March 9, 2019. Over 60 finalists across 13 competition categories were on hand to demonstrate their innovative projects for SXSW attendees during the event to show exciting tech developments in the connected world. (Photo:Xinhua)