In pics: gala night of Int'l Skating Union World Junior Figure Skating Championships

Tonka Zitkovic of Croatia performs during the gala night of the International Skating Union World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 10, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Lena Cusak of Croatia performs during the gala night of the International Skating Union World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 10, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Anastasia Mishina (R) and Aleksandr Galliamov of Russia perform during the gala night of the International Skating Union World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 10, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Yang Yongchao (L) and Tang Feiyao of China perform during the gala night of the International Skating Union World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 10, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Loicia Demougeot (L) and Theo Le Mercier of France perform during the gala night of the International Skating Union World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 10, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Alexandra Trusova of Russia performs during the gala night of the International Skating Union World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 10, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)