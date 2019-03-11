"Winter Man" burnt during "Great Fire" ceremony in Bouge of Namur, Belgium

The "Winter Man" is to be burnt during the "Great Fire" ceremony in Bouge of Namur, Belgium, March 10, 2019. On the first Sunday of Lent, people in Bouge celebrated spring's coming with a ceremony of lighting a colossal bonfire, during which the "Winter Man" is burnt. This tradition has been perpetuated for over 1,000 years. (Photo:Xinhua)

