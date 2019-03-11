2019 Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade held in Canada

A man dressed as Silver Elvis performs during the 2019 Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade in Toronto, Canada, March 10, 2019. More than 120 groups, including marching bands and floats, took part in this annual parade on Sunday. (Photo:Xinhua)

A band performs during the 2019 Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade in Toronto, Canada, March 10, 2019. More than 120 groups, including marching bands and floats, took part in this annual parade on Sunday. (Photo:Xinhua)

Dressed up revellers take part in the 2019 Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade in Toronto, Canada, March 10, 2019. More than 120 groups, including marching bands and floats, took part in this annual parade on Sunday. (Photo:Xinhua)

Dressed up revellers take part in the 2019 Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade in Toronto, Canada, March 10, 2019. More than 120 groups, including marching bands and floats, took part in this annual parade on Sunday. (Photo:Xinhua)