China earmarks 32.2 bln yuan for nutritious meals

A total of 32.2 billion yuan (4.79 billion US dollars) worth of subsidies went to the nationwide nutrition improvement program in 2018, benefiting 37 million rural students, said a report by China Education Daily on Monday.



The central government earmarked 20.09 billion yuan for the program last year. The remaining funds were provided by local governments, according to the report.



The nutrition improvement program started in 2011 in a bid to provide safe and nutritious meals for students taking nine-year compulsory education in China's vast rural areas.

