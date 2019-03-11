Learning Chinese

Chat attacknight shift夜班(yèbān)A: Why do you look so tired?你怎么看起来这么累？(nǐ zěnme kànqǐlái zhème lèi?)B: I just got off the night shift.我刚下夜班。(wǒ ɡānɡ xià yèbān.)A: Editors have a night shift?你们做编辑有夜班吗？(nǐmén zuò biānjí yǒu yèbān ma?)B: Yup. Ten thirty in the evening to eight in the morning.对,晚上十点半到早晨八点。(duì, wǎnshànɡ shídiǎnbàn dào zǎochén bādiǎn.)A: Have you always been on the night shift?一直这样么？(yīzhí zhèyànɡ me?)B: No, we take turns. We do three months of morning shift, which is from 8 am to 6 pm, then do three months of night shift, which is from 10:30 pm to 8 am.不是,我们轮流来。上三个月早班,早八点到晚六点,然后再上三个月夜班,晚十点半到早八点。(bùshì, wǒmén lúnliú lái. shànɡ sān'ɡèyuè zǎobān, zǎo bādiǎn dào wǎn liùdiǎn, ránhòu zài shànɡ sān'ɡèyuè yèbān, wǎn shídiǎnbàn dào zǎo bādiǎn.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT