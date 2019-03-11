Learning Chinese

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/11 15:48:39
Chat attack

night shift

夜班

(yèbān) 

A: Why do you look so tired?          

你怎么看起来这么累？

(nǐ zěnme kànqǐlái zhème lèi?)

B: I just got off the night shift.               

我刚下夜班。

(wǒ ɡānɡ xià yèbān.)

A: Editors have a night shift?        

你们做编辑有夜班吗？

(nǐmén zuò biānjí yǒu yèbān ma?)

B: Yup. Ten thirty in the evening to eight in the morning.  

对,晚上十点半到早晨八点。

(duì, wǎnshànɡ shídiǎnbàn dào zǎochén bādiǎn.)

A: Have you always been on the night shift?       

一直这样么？

(yīzhí zhèyànɡ me?)

B: No, we take turns. We do three months of morning shift, which is from 8 am to 6 pm, then do three months of night shift, which is from 10:30 pm to 8 am.    

不是,我们轮流来。上三个月早班,早八点到晚六点,然后再上三个月夜班,晚十点半到早八点。

(bùshì, wǒmén lúnliú lái. shànɡ sān'ɡèyuè zǎobān, zǎo bādiǎn dào wǎn liùdiǎn, ránhòu zài shànɡ sān'ɡèyuè yèbān, wǎn shídiǎnbàn dào zǎo bādiǎn.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





