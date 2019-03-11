Learning Chinese

Chat attack
night shift
夜班
(yèbān)
A: Why do you look so tired?
你怎么看起来这么累？
(nǐ zěnme kànqǐlái zhème lèi?)
B: I just got off the night shift.
我刚下夜班。
(wǒ ɡānɡ xià yèbān.)
A: Editors have a night shift?
你们做编辑有夜班吗？
(nǐmén zuò biānjí yǒu yèbān ma?)
B: Yup. Ten thirty in the evening to eight in the morning.
对,晚上十点半到早晨八点。
(duì, wǎnshànɡ shídiǎnbàn dào zǎochén bādiǎn.)
A: Have you always been on the night shift?
一直这样么？
(yīzhí zhèyànɡ me?)
B: No, we take turns. We do three months of morning shift, which is from 8 am to 6 pm, then do three months of night shift, which is from 10:30 pm to 8 am.
不是,我们轮流来。上三个月早班,早八点到晚六点,然后再上三个月夜班,晚十点半到早八点。
(bùshì, wǒmén lúnliú lái. shànɡ sān'ɡèyuè zǎobān, zǎo bādiǎn dào wǎn liùdiǎn, ránhòu zài shànɡ sān'ɡèyuè yèbān, wǎn shídiǎnbàn dào zǎo bādiǎn.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT