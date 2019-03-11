China to step up punishment for IPR violators to make them ‘go bankrupt’: official

China will increase the penalties for violators of market regulations in areas such as intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, so that violators will "go bankrupt" and "have no place to hide," the country's top market regulator said Monday.



While acknowledging the difficulties and challenges in regulating the vast Chinese market, both online and offline, the officials also vowed to take more targeted measures to ensure market fairness and stability.



"Making counterfeit products is a violation of intellectual property rights that needs to be cracked down severely," Zhang Mao, head of the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), told a press briefing on the sidelines of the two sessions in Beijing.



"We need to significantly increase the costs of such violations to make violators go bankrupt and publicly list these violators so there is no place for them to hide," Zhang said, in answer to a question about the SAMR's measures to crack down on fake goods.



Shen Changyu, head of the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA), also added that China has been pushing forward efforts to establish a mechanism for punitive compensation for IPR infringement.



"[The mechanism] substantially increases the cost of infringements and stipulates compensation as high as five times [that of the damage] for intentional infringement," Shen said at the same press briefing.



He also added that other measures will be taken to further strengthen IPR protection in China, including making amendments to the country's patent law. After being approved by the State Council in December 2018, the amended patent law has already been reviewed by the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, according to Shen, adding that the amendments should be completed this year.



At the press conference, the first since the SAMR was established in April 2018, Zhang noted that market regulators still face many problems and challenges.



"The market is a huge issue and it directly impacts the public's interests… we deeply feel the responsibility is enormous and the task is extremely daunting," he said, adding that much of the work the administration deals with needs long-term solutions.

