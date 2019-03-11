Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Clubs or spades
5 Surveillance system, briefly
9 French eateries
14 River through Pisa
15 ___ 51
16 Like the origins of Holi and Tet
17 Mid-H.S. exam
18 Uses a knocker
19 Back in style
20 Othello, when offering his opinion?
23 Dallas campus, briefly
24 Highest standard
25 Corrects, as a text
26 Doodad
28 Uncle Remus' ___ Rabbit
29 What a 24-hour billiard hall offers?
32 Org. rating jurists
35 Horseback sport
36 "Rumor ___ it ..."
37 Unsullied
38 Half of sei
39 Where thieves store their haul?
43 Repulsive
44 Wickerwork material
45 Add, as a supplement
48 Letter's "To:" line: Abbr.
50 PalmPilot, e.g.
51 Avert personal disaster?
54 Impulsive speed
55 Trattoria drink
56 Walk ungracefully
58 Fragrant compound
59 Hugh Laurie's alma mater
60 One on your side
61 Accomplishments
62 "You ___?" (butler's query)
63 Jekyll, at timesDOWN
1 Drain of energy
2 Where to see Polaris
3 Very confused
4 Dorothy's pooch
5 Bugs' food?
6 Move like a baby
7 Lukewarm
8 Far-reaching
9 Milky Way ingredient
10 Letter-closing words
11 Conform
12 Word after "dog" or "lop"
13 Falls in a flurry
21 S-shaped molding
22 One may wear a cape
23 Cleaned, as a porch
27 Mop & ___ (cleaner brand)
28 Anjou relative
30 One often has a tongue and eyelets
31 Touch lightly
32 Tom Sawyer's caretaker
33 Loaf woe
34 UnitedHealthcare competitor
37 Peach throwaway
39 Sticks around
40 Shoppe adjective
41 Schubert specialty
42 The Rolling Stones, e.g.
43 Let it all out
45 Wanted Bengay, say
46 Moon stage
47 Sticky craft supply
48 Bernardo's girlfriend in "West Side Story"
49 Mortise's partner
52 Done
53 Fish in Hawaiian cuisine
57 Colorant
Solution