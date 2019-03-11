Puzzle

1 Clubs or spades5 Surveillance system, briefly9 French eateries14 River through Pisa15 ___ 5116 Like the origins of Holi and Tet17 Mid-H.S. exam18 Uses a knocker19 Back in style20 Othello, when offering his opinion?23 Dallas campus, briefly24 Highest standard25 Corrects, as a text26 Doodad28 Uncle Remus' ___ Rabbit29 What a 24-hour billiard hall offers?32 Org. rating jurists35 Horseback sport36 "Rumor ___ it ..."37 Unsullied38 Half of sei39 Where thieves store their haul?43 Repulsive44 Wickerwork material45 Add, as a supplement48 Letter's "To:" line: Abbr.50 PalmPilot, e.g.51 Avert personal disaster?54 Impulsive speed55 Trattoria drink56 Walk ungracefully58 Fragrant compound59 Hugh Laurie's alma mater60 One on your side61 Accomplishments62 "You ___?" (butler's query)63 Jekyll, at times1 Drain of energy2 Where to see Polaris3 Very confused4 Dorothy's pooch5 Bugs' food?6 Move like a baby7 Lukewarm8 Far-reaching9 Milky Way ingredient10 Letter-closing words11 Conform12 Word after "dog" or "lop"13 Falls in a flurry21 S-shaped molding22 One may wear a cape23 Cleaned, as a porch27 Mop & ___ (cleaner brand)28 Anjou relative30 One often has a tongue and eyelets31 Touch lightly32 Tom Sawyer's caretaker33 Loaf woe34 UnitedHealthcare competitor37 Peach throwaway39 Sticks around40 Shoppe adjective41 Schubert specialty42 The Rolling Stones, e.g.43 Let it all out45 Wanted Bengay, say46 Moon stage47 Sticky craft supply48 Bernardo's girlfriend in "West Side Story"49 Mortise's partner52 Done53 Fish in Hawaiian cuisine57 Colorant

Solution