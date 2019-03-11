Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/11 15:58:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Clubs or spades

  5 Surveillance system, briefly

  9 French eateries

 14 River through Pisa

 15 ___ 51

 16 Like the origins of Holi and Tet

 17 Mid-H.S. exam

 18 Uses a knocker

 19 Back in style

 20 Othello, when offering his opinion?

 23 Dallas campus, briefly

 24 Highest standard

 25 Corrects, as a text

 26 Doodad

 28 Uncle Remus' ___ Rabbit

 29 What a 24-hour billiard hall offers?

 32 Org. rating jurists

 35 Horseback sport

 36 "Rumor ___ it ..."

 37 Unsullied

 38 Half of sei

 39 Where thieves store their haul?

 43 Repulsive

 44 Wickerwork material

 45 Add, as a supplement

 48 Letter's "To:" line: Abbr.

 50 PalmPilot, e.g.

 51 Avert personal disaster?

 54 Impulsive speed

 55 Trattoria drink

 56 Walk ungracefully

 58 Fragrant compound

 59 Hugh Laurie's alma mater

 60 One on your side

 61 Accomplishments

 62 "You ___?" (butler's query)

 63 Jekyll, at times

DOWN

  1 Drain of energy

  2 Where to see Polaris

  3 Very confused

  4 Dorothy's pooch

  5 Bugs' food?

  6 Move like a baby

  7 Lukewarm

  8 Far-reaching

  9 Milky Way ingredient

 10 Letter-closing words

 11 Conform

 12 Word after "dog" or "lop"

 13 Falls in a flurry

 21 S-shaped molding

 22 One may wear a cape

 23 Cleaned, as a porch

 27 Mop & ___ (cleaner brand)

 28 Anjou relative

 30 One often has a tongue and eyelets

 31 Touch lightly

 32 Tom Sawyer's caretaker

 33 Loaf woe

 34 UnitedHealthcare competitor

 37 Peach throwaway

 39 Sticks around

 40 Shoppe adjective

 41 Schubert specialty

 42 The Rolling Stones, e.g.

 43 Let it all out

 45 Wanted Bengay, say

 46 Moon stage

 47 Sticky craft supply

 48 Bernardo's girlfriend in "West Side Story"

 49 Mortise's partner

 52 Done

 53 Fish in Hawaiian cuisine

 57 Colorant

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus