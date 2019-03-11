Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Luck will be with you when it comes to personal matters. This will be an excellent time to tackle tasks at home with those you live with. If you want to get ahead at work, you will have to focus your energies on making yourself more competitive through education. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 6, 11, 17.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Prepare yourself for an incredible time today. Everything will just seem to go your way as you go about your tasks. Take advantage of this time to push your plans for the future forward or look for new career opportunities. ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your energies today will be better spent focusing on achieving short-term goals. Learning to look at things in a new light will help you discover some interesting solutions to issues that have been bothering you. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Every day is the perfect time to make a brand new fresh start. There is no need to allow the past to tie you down. If there is something about your life that you don't like, go ahead and change it! ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Take some time out over the next few days to think about your future. Focus on where you want to be a year from now and then make plans on how to get there from where you are now. Don't hesitate to get family and friends involved. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Lady Luck will favor creativity. New ideas will come in a constant flow if you take time out today to pursue artistic endeavors. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Hiding things from those close to you will only cause you trouble over the long run. This will be a good day to sit down and share things with your family or friends. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You have reached a point in your career where the only way to advance is to further your education. The more you know, the easier it will be to beat out the competition. The stars will shine on you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



It will be best to take your time when navigating a new relationship. You will only cause unneeded friction if you try to make something happen instead of letting it happen on its own. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



New career opportunities are coming your way, but you will have to be proactive if you want someone to give you a chance. Some tension may arise when it comes to a romantic relationship. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Do not wait until the last moment to tell your partner you are upset about something. Being open and honest about your feelings will help keep negative emotions from building up to the boiling point. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Today's busy schedule may have your head spinning in confusion. Allowing your emotions to run free will not help you deal with this chaos. Your financial luck is about to take a dip. Proceed with caution when it comes to investments. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You may have to sprint to keep up with all the changes going on in your life. Although this may be exhausting, if you slack off for even a moment, you will fall behind. ✭✭✭

