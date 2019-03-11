Malaysia releases Indonesian woman after dropping charges for murdering DPRK man

Malaysia released Siti Aisyah, an Indonesian woman, on Monday after prosecutors withdrew the murder charge against her for the death of a man from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at a Malaysian airport in 2017.



Aisyah has been charged alongside Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong for killing the DPRK man by smearing VX nerve agent on the man's face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February 2017.



In his request to withdraw the charge at a court in Shah Alam, the public prosecutor did not give a reason for the move in court but said she was free to leave the country.



The judge then ordered Aisyah's release without an acquittal.



Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Rusdi Kirana told reporters, "We are pleased with the court decision. We will try to fly Siti back to Indonesia today or as soon as possible."



Aisyah's lawyer Gooi Soon Seng said he was grateful that the prosecution had come to the conclusion, as his team had repeatedly stated that there was only minor circumstantial evidence linking her to the case.



After the court released her, Aisyah, wearing a black traditional Malay dress and headscarf, left the court in an Indonesian embassy car, as she was visibly overjoyed and waved with both hands to reporters.



She later reappeared at a brief press conference with Indonesia officials and diplomats at the Indonesian embassy in Kuala Lumpur.



"I feel so happy. I did not expect that today I would be released," Aisyah said, adding that she was healthy and had been treated well in prison.



In a statement, the Indonesian embassy noted that diplomatic efforts to secure Aisyah's release had been on-going since her arrest, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo having requested that Indonesian authorities coordinate their efforts.



"In line with the president's orders, this issue was raised at every bilateral meeting between Indonesia and Malaysia, from the president, his representative, and at regular meetings with the foreign minister and ministers with their Malaysian partners," it said.



According to the correspondences released to the media by the Indonesian embassy, Indonesia's Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly had written to Malaysian Attorney-General Tommy Thomas, seeking the release of Aisyah.



In reply, Thomas wrote in a letter dated March 8 that he had instructed the prosecution to drop the charges, after "taking into account the good relations between our respective countries."



Both Aisyah and Doan were supposed to start their defense on Monday after the judge ruled in favor of the prosecution's case last year.



After Aisyah's release, Doan's trial was adjourned until Thursday, pending a request by her counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik that the charge against her to be dropped as well.



"On behalf of Doan, we ask for the Attorney-General to review the case and for the charge to be withdrawn on the same grounds as Siti Aisyah," he told the court.

