Actors re-enact medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/11 16:43:31

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 10, 2019. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 10, 2019. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 10, 2019. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus