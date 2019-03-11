Actors re-enact medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 10, 2019. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Photo: Xinhua)

