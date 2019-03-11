Tiny dog wins big at UK's largest, most prestigious dog show

A mischievous black, white and brown toy Papillon, known affectionately as "Dylan the Villain" has won what is billed as the world's largest and most prestigious dog show in Birmingham, England, on Sunday.



The Papillon breed is named after the butterfly shape formed by their delicate long-haired ears.



Dylan won over the judge at the show's finale to claim the Best in Show title.



The four-day competition saw more than 20,000 dogs from 220 breeds compete in front of large audiences at the National Exhibition Centre and watching on television.



The event dates back to 1891 and is one of the largest dog shows in the world, organizers said.



"He's a crazy butterfly," owner Kathleen Roosens said shortly after Dylan was awarded the show's top honor. "When all the dogs go outside, he is the one coming in all muddy, from head to toe."



Reuters

