Quirky Australia flying contest





Strapped to homemade flying devices shaped as gliders and even houses, competitors jumped into a river in the heart of Australia's second-largest city Sunday as part of a quirky annual competition to raise money for charity.



The Birdman Rally held at Melbourne's Yarra River sees participants jump off a four-meter platform attempting to fly homemade gliders without mechanical assistance.



While the goal is to stay in the air for as long as possible before plunging into the river, contestants are also judged on their costumes, pre-jump performances and how much they have raised for their nominated charity.



This year's winner Mark Rees, who managed to jump seven meters, literally had his charity strapped to his back.



Rees raised just over A$16,000 ($11,300) to support a water filtration system for schools in Asia-Pacific developing nations, with the donations to be matched by his local rotary club in Melbourne.



"It's very exciting. As you walk up there and there's pyrotechnics going off," Rees told the AFP



