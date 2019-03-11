HOME >>
ODD
Men twice as likely to cause traffic accidents
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/11 17:33:40
New drivers take an oath before getting the drivers' licenses at an examination center. Photo: VCG
Traffic police in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, released accident statistics that surprised a lot of people: men are almost twice as likely to be involved in an accident as women.
A Pear Video released on Monday asked local residents to assess female drivers and received comments like "scary" and "road killers." Most people were adamant that men were better drivers than women.
The accident data debunks the negative attitude toward women behind the wheel. Although there are twice as many male drivers as female drivers, men were involved in four times as many accidents.
To encourage safe driving, police launched a challenge calling on male drivers to compete with Wu Xiaohong, a bus driver who has never broken a traffic rule during her 26-year career.
While some Net users noted the statistics maybe skewed because of the larger number of men who drive, many noted that women drive more carefully than men who often drive too fast.
Pear Video
Posted in:
ODD NEWS
,CHINA
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus