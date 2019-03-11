Making combating virtual desertification real

In a recent NASA study, it was reported that China accounts for 25% of the new green areas. Photo: VCG

Planting and seeing a real tree through virtual planting games may be most of Ant Forest users' dreams. The new program launched by Alibaba's Ant Forest shed light on this process.Ant Forest, under Ant Financial of the Alibaba Group, launched the first public welfare demonstration forest on February 28. The slash pine tree will be planted in the Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on Arbor Day. It's the first time for Ant Forest to plant trees in an urban area, which appeals to millions of Hangzhou residents who will join, as the applications for planting the slash pine trees ran out in 40 minutes."It's inspiring for me to see a tree planted by myself in my city that promotes my low-carbon lifestyle," a 19-year-old student surnamed Xu said, who applied to plant a slash pine tree successfully online. "I can see it grow up with me together," Xu said. Like Xu, the Ant Forest has promoted a low-carbon lifestyle for many other people.Yi Xing, a project manager of Ant Forest, told the Global Times that a carbon account, a brand-new concept designed by Ant Forest, has drawn public attention over the past two years. As a public welfare program, the new model is operated by Chinese netizens successfully.Users reduce carbon emissions by leading a low-carbon lifestyle, such as commuting by walking or taking public transportation. The carbon account helps users calculate the relatively reduced carbon emissions quantitatively to plant virtual trees online. Ant Forest will plant the real trees in the spring and autumn of each year in desertified areas mainly in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.Yi said that 55,520,000 real trees had been planted from 2016 to 2019, covering about 507 square kilometers across China. "It combines the internet, finance and a low-carbon lifestyle together that contributes to mitigating desertification," Yi said.The first station of Ant Forest's tree plantation is located in Alashan, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region which covers 270,000 square kilometers where the Gobi Desert covers most of the region. Now, the planting area of the Ant Forest has also expanded to Erdos, Kubuqi, Tongliao, Bayannur, Chifeng, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Wuwei, Gansu Province, and Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province.In a recent NASA study, it was reported that China accounts for 25 percent of the new green areas, which is paving the way for expanded greening. However, for the Ant Forest users and people who benefit from it, it's more than greening."Collecting carbon energy has become a popular activity, especially among China's younger generations," said Yi.To make the program more transparent and reliable, users will receive a planting certificate after successfully planting a tree. Those with tree planting certificates can apply for a Certificate of Voluntary Tree Planting issued by the China Green Foundation under the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, which helps motivate users to plant more trees online."It's kind of an honor for me to have the certificate and makes my life more meaningful," said a 22-year-old programmer surnamed Guo, who has already planted a real tree."Behind the green, it has also created millions of ecological incomes, which have lifted more than 100,000 people in the desert area out of poverty," Yi told the Global Times.