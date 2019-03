Bus-lovers with a long banner gather on a rainy day to celebrate the birthday of Line 20 in Shanghai with a bus-shaped cake. Source: Sina Video

People often come up with odd reasons to celebrate birthdays, but a group of Shanghai residents may have taken the cake for holding a birthday party for a bus line.A Sina Weibo video shows bus-lovers with a long banner gathered on a rainy day at a bus stop to sing happy birthday to bus Line 20, which runs near the city's historic Bund.The line was "born" in 1928, a time when the area was emerging as a world financial center and grand buildings of various styles were being built along the bank of the Huangpu River.The group's banner reads: "Time will never stop and neither will you. Happy Birthday Line 20 of Shanghai." They sang happy birthday and shared a bus-shaped birthday cake.A participant surnamed Li said in the video that the activity was a good opportunity for bus lovers to gather together."We want these events to raise people's awareness and promote a greener way of commuting through public transportation," Li said.The bus lovers also handed out red envelopes to surprised passengers getting off a Line 20 bus. The envelopes contained an e-coupon that could be used as a free bus ticket.Global Times