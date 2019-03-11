Disabled former British marine, 49, smashes solo Atlantic rowing record

A former British marine arrived in French Guiana early Monday after a two-month row across the Atlantic, becoming the first physically disabled person to make the solo crossing from mainland Europe to South America and also smashing the able-bodied record by 36 days, according to his team.



Lee Spencer, 49, set out on January 9 from Portimao, Portugal but was forced to stop for a few days in Las Palmas, in Spain's Canary Islands, to repair his navigation system before continuing on to South America in his specially designed ocean rowing boat called Hope.



The very first record set for a physically disabled solo ocean rower was in 2004, when Britain's Stuart Boreham left from the Canary Islands and reached Barbados 109 days, 12 hours and nine minutes later. The first able-bodied person to row across the Atlantic solo from mainland Europe to South America was Norwegian Stein Hoff, who made the voyage from Portugal to Guyana in 2002 and holds the current record at 96 days, 12 hours and 45 minutes.



"HE'S ONLY JUST GONE AND BLOODY DONE IT! Lee has smashed the able-bodied record for rowing the Atlantic, solo, from mainland Europe to mainland South America, by a whopping 36 days," Spencer's Twitter account said as he arrived in French Guiana after his 5,600-kilometer journey.



Spencer served 24 years as a Royal Marine commando and completed three operational tours of Afghanistan, returning to Britain unscathed only to lose his right leg below the knee in 2014 after being hit by flying debris while helping a motorway crash victim.





