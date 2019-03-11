Sri Lanka warns of extreme heat amid rising temperatures

Sri Lanka's Meteorology Department on Monday issued an extreme heat advisory as temperatures in several districts across the island country is expected to rise further in the coming days.



The department, in a statement, cautioned the public to take appropriate precautions to avoid any health-related issues caused by the severe heat condition.



It explained that the high level of moisture in the air and low wind speed had been the result of the rising temperatures.



The department warned that the situation would prevail until the beginning of the south-west monsoon in May.



The Natural Hazards Early Warning Center forecasted "extreme caution" levels for most parts of the Northern, North Central and the North Western provinces.



Under this level of warning, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible while continuing activity could result in heat stroke, the statement said.



People in several areas in capital Colombo and in the south have also been warned to take extra precautions when being out in the heat.



"The department advises the public to remain hydrated and take frequent breaks while also avoid going outside. Children and the elderly should also not be left unattended," it said.

