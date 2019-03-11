Ullens Center for Contemporary Art hosts ‘Civilization: The Way We Live Now’ exhibition

The Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) at Beijing's 798 Art District unveiled a new exhibition on Friday featuring more than 250 artworks from over 120 international photographers focusing on the universal issues people are facing around the world.



The Civilization: The Way We Live Now exhibition journeys through key aspects of large-scale, organized life in the 21st century through eight sections.



Highlights include the Hive section, which explores the intricate urban networks that have formed in today's world through works like Pablo Lopéz Luz's panorama of Mexico City and Phillippe Chancel's snapshot of Dubai's skyline.



Meanwhile, the Flow section takes as its subject the movement of people, goods, and ideas, such as the carpoolers in Alejandro Cartanega's overhead photographs, or the massed shipping containers in the works of Alex Maclean.



Natan Dvir's Desigual and Sato Shintaro's Dotonbori, Chuo Ward, Osaka/Omori-Kita, Ota Ward, Tokyo in the Persuasion section investigate the strategies we use to convince others and ourselves.



The exhibition is scheduled to run until May 19.





