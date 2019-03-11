Beijing’s Yishu 8 exhibits the work of sculptor Ouyang Sulong

Ouyang Sulong poses with one of his sculptures. Photo: Courtesy of Dong Lin

Ouyang Sulong, winner of the 2018 Yishu 8 Prize, kicked off an exhibition showcasing his award-winning works at the art center on Sunday.The Send You a Diamond exhibition, which runs until March 24, features the artist's recent sculptures exploring the relationship between form and empty space.The exhibition is named after one sculpture in particular that was the result of an error on the artist's part when using digital software to process the image of a human's palm."For me, the result was a mistake, but in nature, diamonds are also created by various 'wrong' conditions," said the artist.