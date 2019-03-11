'Captain Marvel' soars to top of N.America and Chinese mainland box office

Promotional material for Captain Marvel Photo: IC

Captain Marvel, the first Marvel Studios/Disney superhero film with a female lead, has soared to rare heights in North American theaters, with whopping weekend ticket sales of $153 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.Added to the $302 million taken in internationally, the film's estimated total of $455 million for the three-day weekend would give it the sixth highest global debut ever, according to Variety, and the best domestic start for a superhero film since Disney and Marvel's Black Panther opened in 2018 with $202 million.Among the $302 million international box-office income, the Chinese mainland accounted for 89.25 million, 29.55 percent of the international market.In the Chinese mainland, Captain Marvel set a record for the highest opening day for a solo Marvel superhero movie with 227 million yuan ($33.77 million) on International Women's Day. This debut is nearly three times that of 2017's Wonder Woman, Warner Bros' female-led superhero movie.Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan currently estimates the film will likely make almost 1 billion yuan ($148 million) during its mainland run, surpassing Marvel's non-Avengers superhero blockbusters Black Panther (ending at 662 million yuan) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (ending at 831 million yuan) in 2018.Despite the record box-office opening, audience reviews have been lukewarm, with many Chinese critics calling the film below average for Marvel. The film currently has a 7.0/10 on Chinese media review site Douban, with 45.2 percent of reviewers giving it three out of five stars and 36.6 percent four out of five stars.The film stars Brie Larson, winner of a 2016 Best Actress Oscar for Room, as Carol Danvers, a former fighter pilot who gains superhuman powers in a fluke accident and finds herself in the middle of a galactic conflict. Also starring are Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening and Jude Law.The film was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.Trailing light-years behind in second place, at $14.7 million, was Universal's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which had topped the North American box office for two straight weekends.The final installment in the Dragon trilogy, voiced by Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett and F. Murray Abraham, tells the story of young Hiccup and his dragon Toothless on their quest to find a reputed dragon utopia.In third, down one spot, was Lionsgate's A Madea Family Funeral from actor/director Tyler Perry. The latest comic chapter about the irreverent but caring elderly title character (played by Perry) earned $12.1 million.Fourth spot went to Warner Bros' The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, at $3.8 million. Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett voice the animated toys in a story of love and apocalypse in a plastic universe.And in fifth was Fox's Alita: Battle Angel at $3.2 million. The sci-fi fantasy stars Rosa Salazar as a nearly human cyborg who has lost her memory.Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:Green Book ($2.5 million)Isn't It Romantic ($2.4 million)Fighting With My Family ($2.2 million)Greta ($2.2 million)Apollo 11 ($1.3 million)