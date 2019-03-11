Morocco takes back eight citizens from Syria

Morocco said Sunday it had ­repatriated eight of its nationals from Syria, who will be investigated for "suspected involvement in acts linked to terrorism."



"The competent Moroccan authorities proceeded on March 10 to repatriate a group of eight Moroccan citizens who were in conflict zones in Syria," the interior ministry said.



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is spearheading a final offensive against the Islamic State group's last redoubt, confirmed its involvement in the transfer.



The force "handed over some citizens from Morocco who used to stay in camps of northeast Syria to the Moroccan government," SDF spokesman Mustefa Bali wrote on Twitter.



Backed by an international military coalition, the SDF has arrested thousands of IS jihadists who have fled the shrinking stronghold.



Many of those flooding out of IS territory are foreign fighters and their families - including some Moroccan women, according to AFP journalists on the ground. In 2015, the number of ­Moroccans in jihadist ranks in Iraq and Syria was estimated at more than 1,600.



Syria's multi-fronted war has killed more than 360,000 and displaced millions since it erupted in the wake of the government's bloody repression of street protests in 2011.



The SDF wants foreign fighters and their families to be repatriated by their countries of origin.





