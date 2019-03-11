China lodges solemn representations against US over envoy's 'wrong' comments on Xinjiang

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/11 19:03:39

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn China has lodged solemn representations against the US over its envoy's wrong comments on China's policy on Northwest China's



The remarks came after a Reuters report on Friday said that US Ambassador Sam Brownback accused China of imposing religious persecution in the country in a speech in Hong Kong.



Brownback alleged that the vocational education and training centers in Xinjiang as internment camps, which violate human rights.



In response to Brownback's remarks, Lu Kang, a spokesperson from Chinese foreign ministry, expressed strong discontent and firm opposition at a routine press conference.



China ensures the freedom of religious belief in accordance with laws. People from all ethnic groups in the country can enjoy full freedom of religious belief, Lu said.



He said that China firmly opposes US interference in the domestic affairs of other countries by fabricating or using the so-called religion issue.



"China urges the US to face up and respect the truth, abandon their prejudice and be cautious. It should view the religion policy and freedom of religious belief situation in China objectively and stop using religion to interfere in China's domestic issue," Lu noted.



The vocational education and training centers established in Xinjiang are lawful measures for counter-terrorism and de-extremism. They are by no means "re-education camps" as the US claims, Lu said.



He urged the US side to stop their double standards in terms of counter-terrorism and anti-separatism, and to stop interfering in China's internal affairs using the so-called Xinjiang issues.



The US should do more that benefit the China-US cooperation and mutual trust, rather than the opposite, Lu said.

China has lodged solemn representations against the US over its envoy's wrong comments on China's policy on Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, expressing strong discontent and opposition.The remarks came after a Reuters report on Friday said that US Ambassador Sam Brownback accused China of imposing religious persecution in the country in a speech in Hong Kong.Brownback alleged that the vocational education and training centers in Xinjiang as internment camps, which violate human rights.In response to Brownback's remarks, Lu Kang, a spokesperson from Chinese foreign ministry, expressed strong discontent and firm opposition at a routine press conference.China ensures the freedom of religious belief in accordance with laws. People from all ethnic groups in the country can enjoy full freedom of religious belief, Lu said.He said that China firmly opposes US interference in the domestic affairs of other countries by fabricating or using the so-called religion issue."China urges the US to face up and respect the truth, abandon their prejudice and be cautious. It should view the religion policy and freedom of religious belief situation in China objectively and stop using religion to interfere in China's domestic issue," Lu noted.The vocational education and training centers established in Xinjiang are lawful measures for counter-terrorism and de-extremism. They are by no means "re-education camps" as the US claims, Lu said.He urged the US side to stop their double standards in terms of counter-terrorism and anti-separatism, and to stop interfering in China's internal affairs using the so-called Xinjiang issues.The US should do more that benefit the China-US cooperation and mutual trust, rather than the opposite, Lu said.