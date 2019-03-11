Ethiopian Airlines says both data, voice recorders on crashed aircraft recovered

Ethiopian Airlines said Monday that both data and voice recorders on the crashed aircraft that killed all 157 aboard on Sunday have been recovered.



"After tedious search by the rescue and investigation team for the black box of a 737-Max 8 plane that crashed near the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa minutes after take-off on Sunday morning, Ethiopian Airlines announces that the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of ET302 have been Recovered," the airline said in a statement.



The Nairobi-bound Boeing 737-8 MAX crashed near Bishoftu town, about 45 km from the capital, Addis Ababa, just minutes from takeoff from Bole International Airport, killing all 157 people aboard.



"Ethiopian has continued monitoring the situation closely with all stakeholders and is providing all the necessary support to the families of the deceased in its temporarily established family assistance centers in Addis Ababa and Nairobi Airports," the statement added.



Earlier on Monday, Ethiopian Airlines announced its decision to suspend commercial operations of all Boeing 737-Max 8 aircraft.

