Chinese firm helps ground efforts at Ethiopia's plane crash site

China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG), a construction firm, has helped with recovery efforts at the site of the crash on Sunday of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302.



The Boeing 737-8 MAX crashed near Bishoftu town, about 45 km from the capital, Addis Ababa, just minutes from takeoff, killing all 157 people aboard.



The airline said on Monday that both voice and data recorders, or black boxes, have been recovered.



CRSG, which has been building a highway project near the crash site, responded swiftly to the tragedy.



"We have dispatched two loaders and an excavator on the ground as soon as we were informed of the plane crash accident," Wang Guanghui, Modo-Meki road project manager, told Xinhua at the plane crash site.



"Our immediate effort was a life-saving attempt... to look for survivors," Wang said.



"We consider Ethiopians as our brothers, and we are ready to assist in any shape or form possible to this tragic incident," he said.

