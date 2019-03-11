Boxing showdown in Shanghai

(From left) Gao Shichao, Baishanbo Nasiyiwula, Wulan Tuolehazi and Zhang Fangyong line up at a press conference in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of M23 boxing club

Chinese Kazak boxers are ready for their bouts against Japanese fighters in a Sino-Japanese boxing competition to be held in Shanghai on March 30.Wulan Tuolehazi and Baishanbo Nasiyiwula, both from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Beijing-based M23 boxing club, are the marquee names among the five-man Chinese squad who face boxers from the Tokyo-based Kadoebi Boxing Gym.Wulan, who holds a 10-3-1 record with five knockout wins, will take on Japanese boxer ­Ryota Yamauchi, 24, in a 12-round WBA flyweight bout as the main event of the fight night. Yamauchi is undefeated and all his four wins come from KOs."I will get fully prepared for the fight," Wulan told reporters. "I hope I can get a KO win over him and deliver an excellent match for fans."The flyweight gold belt is currently held by Artem Dalakian of Ukraine who claimed the title in 2018.Baishanbo (15-2-1, 6) will face 34-year-old Yusuke Konno of Japan in a 12-round light welterweight bout as the other main event. Konno is riding a three-fight winning run while the Chinese boxer is seeking to restore his pride against Japanese fighters.During the first edition of the Sino-Japanese boxing event in 2017, Baishanbo suffered his first career defeat to Rikki Naito, in a split decision, in Tokyo."The upcoming fight is also an important one for me. I hope I'm in best form at that time," Baishanbo said."I also want to have a rematch with Naito and I want it to end early."During the latest Sino-­Japanese boxing bouts in November, the Chinese team suffered a 5-0 defeat.An extra bout will feature ­Japan's Sho Kimura, who rose to fame by overthrowing Chinese boxing world champion Zou Shiming in 2017, taking on Wicha Phulaikhao of Thailand in a 10-round flyweight bout under the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation.Other matches consist of China's inspirational fighter Zhang Fangyong up against Ryuto Maekawa, promising young fighter Gao Shichao against Koji Igarashi and Xu Da against Shu Utsuki. The three bouts are all six rounds.Also on the night in Shanghai, newly crowned WBA featherweight world champion Xu Can will receive his gold belt for defeating Jesus Rojas of Puerto Rico in January. The location of Xu's title defense fight is also expected to be unveiled at that time.Lu Xiaolong, chief of event organizers the boxing promoting agency Max Power, said he hoped to establish a regular boxing competition between the two countries."Japan is considered the leader of Asia in boxing, and we should admit there is a huge gap between Chinese boxing and Japanese boxing," he told reporters. "Having this event will help us find room for improvement."The competition was established in 2017. The first in Tokyo saw the two sides tie 3-3, followed by a Chinese 6-1 win over Japanese in Shanghai in April last year.