Tokyo-Seoul quasi alliance faces new reality

As inter-Korean relations improved greatly in 2018, the two Koreas have also been seeking to strengthen ties with the US, China and Russia. However, uncertainties loom in relations between the Koreas and Japan.
The year 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the March 1st Movement, also known as the Sam-il (3-1) Movement. It was a resistance movement against Japan's colonial rule over Korea from 1910 to 1945. As South Korea and Japan have been involved in a run-in in recent months, will the bilateral relations break up?
Their recent conflict started with the Japan-South Korea radar lock-on incident that occurred on December 20, 2018. Both countries have been sticking to their own arguments while seeking an apology from the other, which quickly worsened their relations.
Amid the tension, Japan has canceled a plan to send its Self-Defense Force helicopter carrier JS Izumo to an international maritime joint exercise off Busan, South Korea, and postponed an official visit to Japan by the commander of the South Korean navy's First Fleet. In South Korea's defense white paper issued on January 15, the line "South Korea and Japan share fundamental values of liberal democracy and market economy" was deleted. After a South Korean court ordered Japanese firms to compensate former forced laborers during Japan's colonial rule of the peninsula from 1910-1945, Tokyo asked Seoul to respond within 30 days to its request for talks over the rulings. But South Korea said it "will not be tied down by the 30-day window," reflecting worsening relations.
On February 8, South Korean President Moon Jae-in
delivered a speech to commemorate the 100th anniversary of February 8th Independence Declaration, saying that "this should be a day for reflecting on the meaning" of the declaration and "honoring the history of an independence movement." This led to public concern about the future of Seoul-Tokyo relations.
In addition, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang called on Japan's Emperor Akihito to apologize for the "comfort women" issue and called the emperor "the son of the main culprit of war crimes," which jolted bilateral relations.
But South Korea and Japan are not headed for a divorce. Although there have been conflicts, the two countries will maintain relations that are neither too close nor too far.
After the Cold War, South Korean government's diplomatic policy for Japan became more pragmatic. Seoul used to make concessions on historical problems. In 2015, the two countries reached an agreement on the "comfort women" issue. Under the deal, Japan paid about $9 million to South Korea's government-led Reconciliation and Healing Foundation. But because of historical and territorial issues, Seoul announced the dissolution of the foundation last November. The decision led to Japan's protest.
South Korea and Japan can be considered a "quasi-alliance." The two countries were core members of US alliance system in East Asia during the Cold War. As neighbors, they faced common threats and became security partners.
The "quasi alliance" has several features.
South Korea-Japan relations have been confined to the US-Japan-South Korea coordinate system. As US' important military allies, they share common interests in preventing North Korea
from developing nuclear weapons and stopping China from becoming a major regional power. But their "quasi-alliance" cannot go beyond the US-Japan-South Korea framework.
Although Seoul made a compromise to Tokyo on historical problems, Japan didn't return the favor as expected.
The two countries' territorial claim on Dokdo islets - called Takeshima in Japan - has lasted for more than a century and is yet to be resolved.
South Korea and Japan are geographically neighbors. But confined by historical and territorial issues, the two countries are not friendly neighbors. Although not military allies, they have to work together as security partners.
South Korea-Japan relations will experience more twists and turns. If they want to become close partners, Japan, as the perpetrator during the WWII, should face history and examine its own historical mistakes to win the trust of South Korean people.
Japan and South Korea were the first two Asian countries to achieve modernization. Being US allies, the two have much in common in economic development, political system, values and cultures. Maintaining the alliance with the US is still a priority for Japan and South Korea's foreign policy. For South Korea, this is currently the best choice to guarantee its national security.
Under the influence of the US-Japan-South Korea coordinate system, Japan-South Korea relations will not break up despite their disputes. It will be a "new normal" that Japan and South Korea are neither friendly nor isolated.The author is a professor at the College of Political Science and Public Management, Yanbian University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn