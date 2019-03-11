Voices at China's annual "two sessions"

"The financial sector in China has evolved fast, but it lacks quality growth despite its considerable size. To realize high-quality growth, we must consolidate the results of deleveraging structural reforms, and to facilitate the circulating mechanism between the real economy and finance."



Zhou Liang, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission







"[The foreign ownership limit] has been an important regulation in the capital market of the Chinese mainland. Since the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs are highly effective, some stocks have reached the ownership cap. This matter has been put on the agenda for discussion."



Li Xiaojia, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

