Brexit crunch looms for UK’s May as EU talks stall

Source:Reuters Published: 2019/3/11 20:58:40





Just 18 days before the UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, there is still no ratified divorce deal and talks with the bloc have stalled as May tries to break the political deadlock in London.



Talks are deadlocked and May has no plans to go to Brussels on Monday, a British government source said. That led to speculation that May could seek to change or even pull a parliamentary vote on her deal planned for Tuesday.



European officials said there had been no breakthrough in talks over the weekend and expressed frustration with May's attempts to secure concessions just weeks before Britain's exit.



"May has boxed herself even deeper into a corner, it seems the second meaningful vote will go ahead on Tuesday but it also seems like it won't be the last meaningful vote on this," an EU official said.



"We really want to be over with it now. It's not going anywhere so even an extension is unlikely to break the impasse. There is not much patience or goodwill left on our side."



The UK's tortuous crisis over EU membership is approaching its finale with an extraordinary array of options including a delay, a last-minute deal, a no-deal Brexit, a snap election or even another referendum.





