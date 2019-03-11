China cuts 2019 GDP growth target, good or bad? Central bank adviser has an answer

China has set a GDP growth target at 6% to 6.5% for 2019, which is consistent with the country's potential economic growth, an adviser to China's central bank said in an exclusive interview with the Global Times.



Instead of focusing on growth speed, we should look at China's GDP base. In the future, we can expect the country to set even lower growth targets, which is in line with the rules, Liu Shijin, deputy head of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee's economic committee and a member of the monetary policy committee of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, told the Global Times on Sunday.



China has lowered its GDP growth target to 6-6.5 percent for 2019, as the country seeks to maintain stable growth amid downward economic pressure and as it continues to pursue major policy goals, according to the Government Work Report on March 5.



After years of high-speed growth, the Chinese economy has begun to shift to medium-speed growth, a change that is in line with China's economic growth pattern, Liu said.



China's GDP grew 6.6 percent to 90.03 trillion yuan ($13.25 trillion) in 2018, the fast pace among the world's five largest economies including the US, Japan, Germany and the UK, and China has contributed about 30 percent to global economic growth.



China's high-speed growth era has already ended, Liu said during the ongoing two sessions. "The GDP growth rate is forecast to remain above 6 percent this and next year, and to remain at 5-6 percent in 2020 and thereafter, or even around 5 percent," Liu said.



Despite the economic slowdown, the economy has been growing in absolute terms year by year, which will not lead to any problems in overall employment, Liu added.





