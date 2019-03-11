Kia, Lotte failures reflect S.Korean firms' ignorance of Chinese market: analyst

South Korean conglomerates' recent failed investments in China showed their ignorance of the changing business environment in the Chinese market, with its fast growth and heated competition, a Chinese analyst said on Monday.
South Korean carmaker Kia Motors may halt operations at its No.1 plant in China, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Hyundai Motor, parent company of Kia Motor, may suspend production at its oldest plant in China as sales tumble and it struggles with overcapacity in its bigger market, Reuters said.
South Korean retail giant Lotte confirmed to the Global Times that its supermarket business Lotte Mart will soon exit North China's Tianjin Municipality, leaving only three stores in the Chinese mainland.
Lotte Group was at the center of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD
) issue, as bilateral economic ties worsened in 2017 due to South Korea's deployment of the US THAAD anti-missile system.
Two years later, it is widely believed that South Korean companies are missing their targets in the world's second-largest economy as they have failed to shift their strategies and better understand the Chinese market.
"When South Korea's enterprises, led by Hyundai and Samsung, came to the China market at the beginning, they represented advanced positions in their industries, and they filled gaps in the market.
"As Chinese companies increased research and development investment and caught up, South Korean companies lost their edge," Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.
South Korean companies face heated competition from local companies. For example, China's Huawei Technologies has set a target of becoming the largest smartphone vendor by overtaking Samsung by 2020, Richard Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, was quoted as saying in media reports in November 2018.
Global Times