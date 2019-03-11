China halts Boeing 737-8 flights

Three Boeing 737-8 aircraft park at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on Monday. China's civil aviation authorities ordered the grounding of all commercial flights of the fleet after a deadly crash of the aircraft in Ethiopia that killed all 157 on board. Photo: VCG

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) grounded the entire Chinese fleet of 96 Boeing 737-8s on Monday in response to the horrific crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302.In so doing, China was the first country to ground its entire 737-8, or 737 Max 8 fleet, CAAC deputy head Li Jian said at the ongoing two sessions in Beijing.CAAC ordered all domestic airlines to suspend commercial flights of Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft before 6 pm Monday, less than one day after the Ethiopian jetliner crashed en route to Nairobi, Kenya.As of press time, Ethiopia and Indonesia had also grounded all their Boeing 737-8 planes, media reported.Eight Chinese nationals were confirmed dead among the 157 who lost their lives in the crash around Bishoftu.The Boeing 737-8 is the same type of plane when the Indonesian Lion Air jet crashed in October, 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.The opening price of Boeing Co declined more than 12 percent in New York Stock Exchange on Monday.The tragedy has added unexpected uncertainty to the ongoing China-US trade talks as an order for Boeing planes might be included in the final deal to end China-US trade frictions.Chinese experts noted that if China makes any further decision that affects Boeing, then such a decision would be rooted in real safety concerns rather than politicking."The CAAC decision is totally based on safety concerns and that might objectively affect the China-US trade talks," Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation in Beijing, told the Global Times on Monday.Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has said the deal to end China-US trade frictions could include an order for his company's planes, the Business Insider reported on Thursday.The CAAC said it would notify airlines when they could resume flying the jets after contacting Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration to ensure flight safety, according to the official CAAC website.The regulator explained that the decision was a precautionary measure due to the similarity of the circumstances surrounding the two crashes and that it was in line with the management principle of zero tolerance of safety hazards and strict control of safety risks.The CAAC has sent a team to Boeing to participate in the investigation on the 737-8, and the regulator "will ensure that the problem is resolved," CAAC deputy head Li said.The administration requires that Boeing make a clear explanation of the relevant issues, Li said. There are 96 Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft on the Chinese mainland, accounting for nearly 3 percent of the total fleet in the region at the end of last year.Hundreds of comments hailing China's quick response flooded Facebook pages."Thank you China! Now can all other countries do the responsible thing and ground these planes till a thorough investigation has been carried out!" wrote Facebook user Rose Harrison.Another Facebook user, Karen Pustulka, said that China was smart and proactive regardless of the loss of money, as human life is more precious. "The USA... not so much," the user wrote.Clement Yong wrote "I'm impressed by the Chinese response. This is a government which cares for its people!"Boeing released a statement on its website saying that "a Boeing technical team will be traveling to the crash site to provide technical assistance."At the end of last year, Boeing delivered its first airplane from the new 737 Completion and Delivery Center in Zhoushan, East China's Zhejiang Province to Air China, the first such Boeing facility outside the US.However, regarding the impact on the Zhoushan plant, Boeing told the Global Times on Monday that "there has been no change to their plans and they are focused on the investigation."The real reason for the two air crashes still needs to be investigated, said Bai, the research fellow. "If it was just a coincidence, then China won't use it to pressure the US," he said.But if the Boeing 737-8 aircraft is truly problematic, then not only China but also "every client of this plane around the globe would decide to stop using the planes and require compensation as no one would risk their people's lives for a trade deal."Boeing is an important card in the US hand when dealing with trade partners and seeking to reduce its trade deficit with others.Vietnam's Bamboo Airways and VietJet Aviation JSC signed deals to buy 110 aircraft from Boeing when US President Donald Trump visited Vietnam in late February, Bloomberg reported.Bai noted that Boeing should treat the situation seriously, and China, as the biggest overseas client of the Boeing 737 series, will also suffer great economic losses as the country suspends the operation of its fleet of 737-8 planes."If China makes any further decision regarding Boeing, it must be based on responsibility for its people's safety, rather than trade talks with the US."Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations in Beijing, said "China and the US both want to reach a trade deal to end the friction which harms both sides and China is willing to balance the trade ties, but the US and its companies need to provide qualified and safe products."Only when US products can serve Chinese people's needs and prove trustworthy could China-US cooperation be sustainable and the US expect China to import more goods, said Li.More than 50 percent of all Chinese civil jetliners are manufactured by Boeing.The Chicago-based company has been a partner in China's civil aviation industry since 1972. In December last year, it delivered its 2,000th airplane to its Chinese operator.More than 10,000 Boeing aircraft flying around the world currently use China-made components and China is involved in the manufacture of all Boeing models including the 737, 777 and 787 Dreamliners.As of 4:18 am GMT Monday, Boeing's stock plunged 9 percent in premarket trading.China's decision only targeted one type of Boeing product, said Diao Daming, a US studies expert at Renmin University of China in Beijing, said."They still need to investigate to make further conclusions," Diao said, "and so it's unlikely to hugely affect China-US trade ties."We should not exaggerate its impact to the level of a trade relationship between the two biggest economies of the world."