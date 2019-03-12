World Bank to help Sri Lankan farmers tackle climate change

The World Bank on Monday approved a 125-million-US dollar loan for Sri Lanka to help small farmers improve productivity and tackle climate change, local media reported.



The program will benefit more than 470,000 small farmers in six provinces in the dry zone of the country, selected for being most exposed to climate impacts, a statement from the World Bank said.



Sri Lanka is particularly vulnerable to climate-related natural disasters such as floods and droughts with hundreds of people killed in recent years.



"Innovation, including the introduction of improved crop varieties, cropping patterns, water resources management, among others, can help farmers adapt to changing climate and improve their incomes and livelihoods." World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough said.



The project will ensure that all farmers obtain adequate access to training and research.



Sri Lanka's agriculture is one of the worst-affected sectors by climate change. Agriculture contributes about 7.7 percent to the country's economy and employs 27 percent of the population, more than 38 percent of which are women.

