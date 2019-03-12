More modern weapons strengthen Russian military: defense minister

The strength of the Russian Armed Forces was notably increased by more modern weapons between 2012 and 2018, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday.



"In the last six years, the armed forces received 109 intercontinental Yars ballistic missiles and 108 submarine-based ballistic missiles," Shoigu said at an expanded meeting of the State Duma Defense Committee.



Meanwhile, the armed forces received 57 spacecraft, three Borey-class strategic missile submarines, seven diesel submarines, 161 surface ships and vessels, 3,712 new and upgraded tanks and armored vehicles, over 1,000 airplanes and helicopters.



The number of land-, sea- and air-based carriers of long-range high-precision weapons rose 12 times in 2012-2018 and that of high-precision cruise missiles increased more than 30 times, Shoigu said.



In the six years, 38 military units were formed and armed with more than 2,000 modern drones, Shoigu said, adding that this year medium-range reconnaissance and strike drones will start to be commissioned.

