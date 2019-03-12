Chinese political advisors address plenary meeting of annual session

Chinese political advisors gathered Monday to offer suggestions on political building, and the united front and political consultation work.



Fifteen members of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee addressed the fourth plenary meeting of the annual national political advisory session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



Wang Yang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, was present at the meeting.



The CPPCC is an important organ for CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation. It is a major channel for socialist consultative democracy and a specialist consultative body.



The annual session, which opened on March 3, will run until March 13.

