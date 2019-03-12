British PM May faces Brexit vote defeat as hopes fade of last-minute rescue

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/12





With just 24 hours before a crucial debate starts in the famous chamber at Westminster, the only hope of avoiding that expected defeat is a change of heart by European Union (EU) officials on the so-called Irish border issue.



However, the indications from Brussels are that no significant moves will be forthcoming from the EU.



Negotiators from both sides remained in Brussels Monday to see if there is any way of resolving the impasse over the border issue that has led to the deal hitting a brick wall.



The way events in London unravel in the next few days could determine whether May will survive at 10 Downing Street, according to media speculation.



The EU has insisted a so-called "backstop" is necessary as a way of ensuring there will be no hard border between British-controlled Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic if no permanent trading deal is found.



Many politicians in Britain fear that implementing the backstop provision at some stage could lock Britain into indefinitely having to follow EU rules on customs and trading.



In January, May presented her Brexit deal to the House of Commons and it was beaten by 230 votes, the biggest ever defeat in British political history.



The expectations are that on Tuesday May could lose again by as many as 150 votes. But a defeat would plunge Britain into unchartered waters with Brexit day looming on March 29.



May's government confirmed Monday its intention to put its Brexit deal to the House of Commons on Tuesday, but it remained unclear what the wording will say.



Media reports in London Monday said that a number of caveats may be added to the motion May will present in the hope of winning over more MPs.



The Daily Telegraph said May met her senior aides Monday to decide whether to replace Tuesday's vote on her Brexit deal with a conditional motion, which would set out the kind of Brexit deal that would be acceptable to Parliament.



Political commentators say that while changing the wording might help mitigate the damage, the vote still faced a mountain to climb. MPs were also, said some reports, likely to react with anger if May attempts to change her promise of a meaningful vote on her Brexit deal.



Downing Street has confirmed that if May loses the vote on Tuesday, MPs will still get to vote on a no-deal Brexit, and then on extending Article 50 of the Treaty on the EU, which began the UK's withdrawal.



In a radio interview Monday, Conservative MP George Freeman described the situation as a very, very serious crisis. He said Theresa May should quit as prime minster after Brexit.



Freeman said: "I hope the prime minister can get withdrawal through and then I do think we need to choose a new leader for a new generation with a new vision of a conservatism that can make sense of Brexit and re-inspire and reunite the nation."

