CPC stresses curbing practice of "formalities for formalities' sake"

The General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a circular stressing efforts to address the practice of "formalities for formalities' sake" and alleviate burdens on primary-level authorities.



Listing a series of measures, the circular aims to inspire officials to be "men of action" and demonstrate a keen sense of responsibility, thus greeting the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with outstanding achievements.



The number or length of official documents and meetings should be drastically cut down by authorities of various levels, according to the circular made public Monday.



It lists practical measures to address excessive efforts on the supervision and evaluation of primary-level authorities and officials' work, as well as to improve the system of accountability and the incentive mechanism.

