Foreign diplomats visit Xinjiang

Senior diplomats from seven countries and an international organization visited Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region from Feb. 28 to March 2 at the invitation of the regional government.
During the trip, the diplomats from Myanmar, Algeria, Morocco, Vietnam, Hungary, Greece, Singapore and the mission of the League of Arab States in China, visited various places across the region and interacted extensively with local residents.
They said they were impressed by Xinjiang's openness, inclusiveness, ethnic unity, as well as its achievements in improving people's livelihoods.
The trip offered a lot of insights into the region, said Mahmoud Hassan Elamin, head of the Mission of League of Arab States in China, adding that the mode of development here is aimed at allowing everyone in the region to enjoy the benefits of the development in an equitable manner.
At the Grand Bazaar in the regional capital Urumqi, Aziz Mekouar, Morocco ambassador to China, said that he felt at home.
With similar shops and commodities, it is as if they were in Marrakech of Morocco, the ambassador said, noting that it shows that Xinjiang is a passage linking Europe and Asia and the cultures of commerce are connected.
After visiting a number of local communities and high-tech companies, Pham Thanh Binh, deputy chief of mission of the Embassy of Vietnam in China, said local people of various ethnic groups enjoyed the equal benefits of social welfare and social harmony and stability.
This speaks volume that Chinese government's policies in regions of ethnic minorities are effective, the Vietnamese diplomat said.
At the Xinjiang International Convention & Exhibition Center, the diplomats watched an exhibition on major terrorist cases in the region.
No religion or moral codes would allow such despicable acts, said Elamin. He said he believed the Chinese government has the right to use all means necessary to combat violent terrorist crimes.
Elamin added that he was pleased to hear that no violent terrorist activities had happened in Xinjiang for over two years.
In recent years, Xinjiang has focused on the prevention of terrorism by striking at the root and source of the problems. It aims to forestall terrorist attacks by providing a platform to the people who have been influenced by extremist thoughts and committed minor crimes so that they can transform their thoughts, learn the Mandarin language, boost legal awareness and master vocational skills.
At a vocational education and training center in Kashgar, the senior diplomats and their spouses spoke with students who were attending a law class.
Myanmar ambassador to China Thit Linn Ohn said the teaching facilities were complete and better than expected. Through interaction with the students, he said he could tell they were having a good time in the center.
Terrorism is the common enemy of the world, the Myanmar ambassador said, adding they support China in choosing the most effective way it deems to counter terrorism.