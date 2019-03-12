Boeing should act responsible and ground the 737 Max 8

China's Civil Aviation Administration announced it would suspend operations for all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. This is perhaps the first grounding decision made at the national level following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight over the weekend. The suspension will result in huge losses, but it's people's lives that matter more.



Two Boeing 737s have crashed under similar circumstances within five months. The incidents raise questions over the new aircraft's problems. So far, very little has emerged from the US regarding the plane. Reaction from the US media has been softer than the tone that was used after the high-speed train crash in Wenzhou on July 23, 2011, with reports that raised doubt over the safety of China's advanced rail system.



Hopefully, Boeing will launch a full-scale investigation into what caused the crashes and discover all possible loopholes. The US plane manufacturer should also compensate the airline companies in China and elsewhere affected by the 737 grounding.



The cause of the Ethiopian Airlines crash remains unknown, but risks associated with the 737 Max 8 cannot be ignored. At this juncture, Boeing should take the initiative and issue a worldwide suspension the aircraft and shoulder the economic losses that would incur.



Under no circumstances should the 737 Max 8 resume operations until airline safety inspectors have pinpointed the reasons for the crashes and then make sure every plane is free of any risk. Such action would be viewed as the responsible thing to do.



A Boeing 737 Max 8 can carry over 100 passengers, so when it crashes, it's a devastating loss of life. Waiting for investigation results to come in before carrying out safety measures is not an option. It is imperative that precautionary efforts are implemented immediately.



Despite competition from plane manufacturer Airbus, Boeing has held what could be considered a worldwide monopoly within the global airline market. The company's position should require that it shoulder greater responsibilities than other manufacturing giants and not in an ttempt to weaken its efforts but rather to remove the risks found in their irreplaceable products.



On two occasions in less than six months, a new Boeing 737 Max-8 has crashed shortly after takeoff. This rate of frequency has shocked the public worldwide. Every airline that uses a Boeing airplane should send their people to the company's manufacturing headquarters to receive training if necessary. Whether it is discovered the crashes were caused by design defects or incomplete training, people will have reason to doubt that Boeing was responsible.



Following the Lion Air crash in Indonesia, Boeing officials said that investigators had found one of the "angle of attack" sensors on the 737 Max-8 had transmitted incorrect data.



Rather than worrying about losing money, Boeing needs to ground every 737 Max-8 worldwide.



The US airline manufacturer has made an outstanding contribution to the world's civil aviation industry since it was founded in 1916. It is undoubtedly one of the greatest companies of the 20th century. Currently, it is impossible to avert a plane crash. However, this should be Boeing's goal as technology advances. The company should feel humiliated by its current safety record based on the two recent airline tragedies alone.



Since 2017, Boeing has received 5,000 orders for the 737 Max-8 worldwide. It's not hard to imagine that China has been its biggest client. We strongly hope that the crashed Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane is the model's last fatal accident and that such tragedy will never happen again.



According to one report, the crash in Indonesia did not temper enthusiasm from other passenger plane companies. We hope Boeing won't be intoxicated with market trust. The company should regard such trust as a spur to never fail the market or human life.



