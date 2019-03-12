"Captain Marvel" leads Chinese box office

Disney and Marvel's latest superhero movie "Captain Marvel" dominated the Chinese mainland box office in the week ending March 10, China Film News reported Tuesday.



The film has grossed about 550 million yuan (81.9 million US dollars) at the box office since hitting Chinese screens on March 8.



Second place went to "Green Book," an Oscar-winning comedy-drama film which pocketed 164 million yuan last week. It has earned 278 million yuan since it premiered on March 1.



Universal and DreamWorks' animated fantasy "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" came in third, with a total box office of 312 million yuan since its release on March 1.



American sci-fi blockbuster "Alita: Battle Angel" took fourth place. The film raked in 90.1 million yuan last week, bringing its total box office sales to 848 million yuan.



Rounding out of the weekly top five was the Japanese manga adaptation "Natsume's Book of Friends The Movie: Tied to the Temporal World," generating over 74.8 million yuan since hitting Chinese screens on March 7.

