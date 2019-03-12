China’s GDP calculation reliable: NBS chief

A view of Qingdao Port in East China's Shandong Province on March 3 Photo: VCG

GDP accounting in China is reliable and comparable, and it has gained international recognition, Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said on Tuesday during the ongoing two sessions in Beijing.The remarks by China's top statistician are considered an articulate response to recent research findings by the Washington-based think tank Brookings Institution, which claimed that the Chinese economy is roughly 12 percent smaller than official figures show.The Brookings report alleged that the economy's real growth has been inflated by roughly 2 percentage points per annum in recent years. "Since local governments are rewarded for meeting growth and investment targets, they have an incentive to skew local statistics," according to a Financial Times report last week that cited the authors led by Chang-Tai Hsieh, economist at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and research associate at the US National Bureau of Economic Research.The Brookings results, essentially fear-mongering, turn a blind eye to Chinese government's continued efforts to improve the quality of statistics and reduce the importance of numerical targets, experts said."The statistics in past years were overall objective, reliable and accurate, as determined efforts were made to squeeze out the impact of local exaggeration. The statistics are much accurate now," Yuan Fuhua, director of the economic growth office of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Now, with China's improved current accounting system and valid statistics, there's little value in getting entangled in specific differences of certain periods' growth data as seen in academic studies, said Yuan.As the NBS' Ning put it, China's "current accounting system is in line with international norms."China has joined relevant international statistical organizations, according to Ning."Although discussion among some research institutes should be encouraged, I don't think any foreign institutes can offer more comprehensive, accurate, and sufficient data than China's official statisticians," Yuan added, noting that such institutes always rely too heavily on data models instead of actual conditions.The Brookings Institution research is not a game changer, as China's economic growth has in many cases been underestimated in the past, according to insiders."When it comes to local statistical departments, many companies are reluctant to report their actual growth, because they don't want to see a tax increase or accept higher levels of onsite inspection," Ye Qing, former deputy head of the statistics bureau of Central China's Hubei Province, told the Global Times on Tuesday.The growth of urban commercial complexes and quantities of merchants is difficult to count accurately, Ye added.In the recently released Government Work Report, China pragmatically lowered its GDP growth target to 6-6.5 percent in 2019.The 6.6-percent growth rate reported for 2018 also matched physical indicators like electricity consumption and freight volumes.Obviously, China has clearly realized that a structural slowdown is inevitable, and economic development policies must shift their pivot to quality improvement and structural adjustment during the new normal era, Yuan said.