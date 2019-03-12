Algeria’s Bouteflika bows out of presidential polls after four terms

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Monday announced his decision to give up his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, official APS news agency reported.



In a message sent to the nation, Bouteflika said he will not seek a fifth term in the presidential election, adding that the presidential election slated for April 18 will be postponed for an indefinite period.



Bouteflika said his withdrawal from the election was a response to the continuous popular rallies across the country.



He also decided to conduct a cabinet reshuffle, arrange an independent national conference to prepare for and adopt reforms to form a new political system, and draft a new constitution for referendum.



The date of the presidential election will be decided during the conference, and the polls will be monitored by a new independent panel headed by an independent figure, Bouteflika noted.



Millions of Algerians have been staging rallies across the country since February 22 to force the 82-year-old ailing president to renounce his intention to run for the presidency.



Meanwhile, retailers and merchants have closed their shops, and workers of several state-run companies and institutions have held sit-ins in response to calls for general strike.



Opposition parties have been holding consultations for a consensus over what steps to take, in a bid to force the regime to take into consideration the demand of the wide-scale protest.



Bouteflika returned home on Sunday after three weeks' stay in Geneva for medical checks.



He suffered a stroke in 2013, and was re-elected in 2014 for a fourth term until 2019.





