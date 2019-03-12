Mechanized transplantation to help reduce China's oilseed imports: expert

Honey bee collecting nectar and pollen from oilseed flower in Shifang county, Southwest China's Sichuan Province File photo: VCG

Mechanized transplantation of germination blankets should be used in China to grow oilseeds on fallow croplands during the winter, a move that would raise yields, Nie Yongping, a deputy of the National People's Congress from East China's Jiangsu Province, proposed during the ongoing two sessions, according to a report by thepaper.cn on Monday.Experts said that if the technology is put into use, it could increase output and help China reduce imports of oilseeds from countries such as Canada.China is the biggest buyer of Canadian canola, according to a Bloomberg report.Nie said that oilseeds are the only winter oil crops in China, and these crops have a planting area of more than 66,666 square kilometers, providing about 55 percent of the nation's edible vegetable oil. If all the winter fallow croplands are used to grow oilseeds, production could increase about 40-80 percent.The overall import dependence rate of edible oil in China is about 70 percent, Nie said."To increase mechanization in agriculture has long been promoted by the central government, and at the technology level, the move is practical and could indeed increase domestic oilseed production and reduce reliance on imports," Li Guoxiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Rural Development Institute, told the Global Times on Tuesday. While Li said that China can't grow all of its own oilseeds, the country could turn to multiple import sources. "For example, Central Asia and countries and regions along the routes of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative" could be sources, Li said.Nie also suggested that the machinery that facilitates the transplantation of germination blankets of oilseeds should be subsided by the government, and additional subsidies should be given to famers who plant oilseeds in winter. Technology that can facilitate such oilseed planting will be developed and demonstrated in rural regions.The promotion is also in line with the No.1 Central Document, which prioritized agricultural development and clearly stated that it supports the production of rapeseed in the Yangtze River Basin. The document also aims to promote new technologies and the mechanization of the industry.