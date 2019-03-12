China, US trade talks move to key text issues as the two sides continue talks amid rising speculation a deal is close

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (C), who also comes as the special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin co-chair the formal opening of a fresh round of high-level economic and trade talks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 21, 2019. China and the United States on Thursday morning kicked off here a fresh round of high-level economic and trade talks. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese and US officials signaled on Tuesday that they have moved to address key issues regarding the text of a potential trade agreement to end the yearlong tariff war, as the two sides continue talks amid rising speculation a deal is close.Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday morning and had "specific discussions about key issues regarding the text and have set up an agreement for the next step of work," the Xinhua News Agency reported.While information about the phone call lacked additional details, it contained an important message for global markets that the two countries are continuing to make progress on the trade talks, said Chen Fengying, a research fellow at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations in Beijing."After recent negotiations focused on their differences, the most important part is now the wording of the trade deal," Chen told the Global Times on Tuesday. "Through the phone call they want to assure everyone that the talks are moving forward.As Chinese officials focus on their country's annual legislative and political consultative sessions, there has been growing concern about the progress of the trade talks. Some have even speculated that the two sides are in a deadlock, while others say there are signs of progress, including reports from US media outlets that say China has made commitments to buy tens of billions of dollars-worth of US agricultural products. There has been no official announcement from China on such commitments."There is uneasiness in global market about the trade talks and US officials are feeling the pressure, hence the phone call," Chen said. "But a phone call cannot address the key issues. The complex part of the deal will be decided by the leaders of the two countries."Xinhua reported that Liu took the phone call "at the request" of US officials.In China, domestic topics were high on the agenda at the annual two sessions, though top officials also indicated that the talks are proceeding well and stressed that any deal will have to be acceptable to both sides.Pushing back on reported a demand by the US to include an enforcement mechanism that would allow the US to unilaterally re-impose tariffs on Chinese goods, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said at a press briefing on Saturday that "any implementation mechanism must be two-way, fair and equal."